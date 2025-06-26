Southgate, 53, led England in four major tournaments, twice finishing as runners-up at the European Championships (2020, 2024) “It’s an amazing privilege. I am more emotional than I thought I would be, but it was an amazing experience,” said Southgate

Gareth Southgate. Pic/AFP

Former England men’s senior football manager Gareth Southgate received a knighthood at Windsor Castle for his services to football on Wednesday.

Southgate, 53, led England in four major tournaments, twice finishing as runners-up at the European Championships (2020, 2024) “It’s an amazing privilege. I am more emotional than I thought I would be, but it was an amazing experience,” said Southgate.

