Stokes stressed that the match had swung when England’s bowlers prevented India from posting a total that might have been unchaseable

England skipper Ben Stokes in the Leeds Test. Pic/Bipin Patel

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ben Stokes pinpoints pivotal factor in Headingley victory x 00:00

Notwithstanding the top-order heroics, England captain Ben Stokes has credited his bowlers’s ruthless dismantling of India’s lower-order, twice in the match, as a ‘pivotal factor’ in their five-wicket win at Headingley.

Stokes stressed that the match had swung when England’s bowlers prevented India from posting a total that might have been unchaseable.

“It was obviously a very good wicket for batting. But [there were] some other pivotal moments in the game, like the way in which we were able to knock the Indian tail over very quickly on two occasions was a massive reason why we were able to restrict them to a score that we felt comfortable chasing. We didn’t allow them to get above 450-500,” the all-rounder said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever