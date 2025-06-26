Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng 1st Test Ben Stokes pinpoints pivotal factor in Headingley victory

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ben Stokes pinpoints pivotal factor in Headingley victory

Updated on: 26 June,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Leeds
PTI |

Top

Stokes stressed that the match had swung when England’s bowlers prevented India from posting a total that might have been unchaseable

Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ben Stokes pinpoints pivotal factor in Headingley victory

England skipper Ben Stokes in the Leeds Test. Pic/Bipin Patel

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng 1st Test: Ben Stokes pinpoints pivotal factor in Headingley victory
x
00:00

Notwithstanding the top-order heroics, England captain Ben Stokes has credited his bowlers’s ruthless dismantling of India’s lower-order, twice in the match, as a ‘pivotal factor’ in their five-wicket win at Headingley.

Stokes stressed that the match had swung when England’s bowlers prevented India from posting a total that might have been unchaseable.


“It was obviously a very good wicket for batting. But [there were] some other pivotal moments in the game, like the way in which we were able to knock the Indian tail over very quickly on two occasions was a massive reason why we were able to restrict them to a score that we felt comfortable chasing. We didn’t allow them to get above 450-500,” the all-rounder said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England ben stokes test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK