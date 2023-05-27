Four accused of hanging Vinicius effigy, later released

A Spanish judge in Madrid on Thursday prohibited the four people from attempting to communicate with Vinicius

Four people accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior off a highway bridge were released from custody while still under investigation for perpetrating a hate crime.

A Spanish judge in Madrid on Thursday prohibited the four people from attempting to communicate with Vinicius. They also have a temporary restraining order banning them from a 1-kilometer area around Madrid’s stadium and training facilities.

