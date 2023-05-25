The message, which included anti-racism words in Portuguese and the words, “we are together, Vini,” was on his undershirt and visible when Raphinha was substituted off in the second half of Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Valladolid on Tuesday

Vinicius Junior

Listen to this article Real’s Vinicius freed from suspension; Valencia’s stand to be shut for five ties x 00:00

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was freed from suspension on Tuesday after his red card against Valencia, during which he suffered racist abuse from home supporters at the Mestalla stadium.

The Spanish football federation’s Competition Committee said they accept Real Madrid’s complaint against Vinicius’s red card for hitting Valencia’s Hugo Duro on Sunday after reviewing the video footage. The committee also ordered the closure of the Mario Kempes stand at the stadium for five matches and imposed a fine of 45,000 euros on Valencia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Raphinha took off his jersey and revealed his message of support for his fellow Brazilian.

The message, which included anti-racism words in Portuguese and the words, “we are together, Vini,” was on his undershirt and visible when Raphinha was substituted off in the second half of Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Valladolid on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever