Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Reals Vinicius freed from suspension Valencias stand to be shut for five ties

Real’s Vinicius freed from suspension; Valencia’s stand to be shut for five ties

Updated on: 25 May,2023 10:43 AM IST  |  Barcelona
Agencies |

Top

The message, which included anti-racism words in Portuguese and the words, “we are together, Vini,” was on his undershirt and visible when Raphinha was substituted off in the second half of Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Valladolid on Tuesday

Real’s Vinicius freed from suspension; Valencia’s stand to be shut for five ties

Vinicius Junior

Listen to this article
Real’s Vinicius freed from suspension; Valencia’s stand to be shut for five ties
x
00:00

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was freed from suspension on Tuesday after his red card against Valencia, during which he suffered racist abuse from home supporters at the Mestalla stadium.


The Spanish football federation’s Competition Committee said they accept Real Madrid’s complaint against Vinicius’s red card for hitting Valencia’s Hugo Duro on Sunday after reviewing the video footage. The committee also ordered the closure of the Mario Kempes stand at the stadium for five matches and imposed a fine of 45,000 euros on Valencia. 


Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Raphinha took off his jersey and revealed his message of support for his fellow Brazilian. 


The message, which included anti-racism words in Portuguese and the words, “we are together, Vini,” was on his undershirt and visible when Raphinha was substituted off in the second half of Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Valladolid on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

real madrid valencia la liga football sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK