France striker Griezmann retires from intl football

France striker Griezmann retires from int’l football

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with Les Bleus, scoring 44 goals during a successful 10-year tenure.

Antoine Griezmann

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann took the soccer world by surprise on Monday when he announced the end of his international career with France.


The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with Les Bleus, scoring 44 goals during a successful 10-year tenure.


Griezmann started with France in 2014 in a friendly match against the Netherlands then quickly established himself as a stalwart of the team coached by Didier Deschamps with his versatile talent and influence as both a goalscorer and an assist provider.


“It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann said in a message posted on Instagram. “Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon.”

Antoine Griezmann madrid france sports news football

