France striker Griezmann retires from int’l football

The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with Les Bleus, scoring 44 goals during a successful 10-year tenure.
World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann took the soccer world by surprise on Monday when he announced the end of his international career with France.
Griezmann started with France in 2014 in a friendly match against the Netherlands then quickly established himself as a stalwart of the team coached by Didier Deschamps with his versatile talent and influence as both a goalscorer and an assist provider.
“It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann said in a message posted on Instagram. “Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon.”
