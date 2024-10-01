France striker Griezmann retires from int’l football

The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with Les Bleus, scoring 44 goals during a successful 10-year tenure.

Antoine Griezmann

World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann took the soccer world by surprise on Monday when he announced the end of his international career with France.

The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with Les Bleus, scoring 44 goals during a successful 10-year tenure.

Griezmann started with France in 2014 in a friendly match against the Netherlands then quickly established himself as a stalwart of the team coached by Didier Deschamps with his versatile talent and influence as both a goalscorer and an assist provider.

“It’s with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life,” Griezmann said in a message posted on Instagram. “Thank you for this wonderful tricolor adventure and see you soon.”

