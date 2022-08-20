Frank Lampard’s wife Christine considers herself ‘too old’ to have more kids

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“’I’m too old. I think if I was younger I would have thought about it [having more kids], but I feel very blessed with the two of them—and I’m knackered,” she said

Frank Lampard with wife Christine


England football star Frank Lampard’s wife Christine, 43, has revealed the couple do not plan to have any more kids. The couple have two kids—Patricia, three and 
Freddie, one. Talking about her family life, the Loose Women host told OK! magazine, how she and her husband, 44, FaceTime each other since they are currently living apart due to work. “’I’m too old. I think if I was younger I would have thought about it [having more kids], but I feel very blessed with the two of them—and I’m knackered,” she said.

The TV presenter said even her kids love to keep in touch with their dad online as the Everton FC manager spends much of his time a four-hour drive away in Liverpool. “I think when there’s distance you have to make things good. We always say goodnight to each other and speak first thing in the morning. FaceTime changes everything—we live our life with FaceTime. The little ones love it now,” she explained.


