Freiburg loss brings us down to earth: Bayern’s Mueller

Captain Thomas Mueller said Bayern Munich had “come back down to earth” after a 2-1 home loss against Freiburg on Tuesday saw them knocked out of the German Cup. Bayern, 20-time German Cup winners, have now been eliminated before the semis for three straight years since their treble-winning season in 2019-20.

“[We’re] sitting here now with broken shards of something, for this year it’s over again in the German Cup,” said a “disillusioned and brutally disappointed” Mueller who scored two goals against Dortmund. “Now we’ve emotionally come back down to earth—or a bit further down,” added Mueller.

