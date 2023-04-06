Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Freiburg loss brings us down to earth Bayerns Mueller

Freiburg loss brings us down to earth: Bayern’s Mueller

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Top

Bayern, 20-time German Cup winners, have now been eliminated before the semis for three straight years since their treble-winning season in 2019-20.

Freiburg loss brings us down to earth: Bayern’s Mueller

Thomas Mueller


Captain Thomas Mueller said Bayern Munich had “come back down to earth” after a 2-1 home loss against Freiburg on Tuesday saw them knocked out of the German Cup. Bayern, 20-time German Cup winners, have now been eliminated before the semis for three straight years since their treble-winning season in 2019-20. 


Also Read: Kylian Mbappé can't save slumping PSG in CL loss to Bayern Munich



“[We’re] sitting here now with broken shards of something, for this year it’s over again in the German Cup,” said a “disillusioned and brutally disappointed” Mueller who scored two goals against Dortmund. “Now we’ve emotionally come back down to earth—or a bit further down,”  added Mueller.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bayern Munich sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK