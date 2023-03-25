Bayern Munich set to sack Nagelsmann; Tuchel to step in

On Friday morning, club chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were among Bayern’s top management arriving at the club’s home grounds for a crucial meeting. According to German media, Nagelsmann will be formally informed about the decision later

Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich were poised on Friday to announce that they have sacked coach Julian Nagelsmann, replacing him with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel just days before crucial Champions League and Bundesliga games next month.

Bayern had signed Nagelsmann for five years just two years ago, but nerves have been running high as the perennial Bundesliga champions are struggling to hold onto their lead in the league table. While Bayern have yet to officially announce the shock decision, German media have widely reported on the switch.

On Friday morning, club chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were among Bayern’s top management arriving at the club’s home grounds for a crucial meeting. According to German media, Nagelsmann will be formally informed about the decision later.

Tuchel—who Bayern had eyed previously, but lost out to other top-flight European clubs—has been in between jobs after he was fired by Chelsea in September. He is due to lead his first training session of the team at Saebener Strasse as soon as Monday morning, Germany’s best-selling daily Bild reported.

