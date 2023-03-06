Matthijs de Ligt shines as Bayern get back on top with 2-1 win over Stuttgart

Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League Last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich

Matthijs de Ligt celebrates after scoring against Stuttgart on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Defender Matthijs de Ligt produced a crucial goal-line clearance before scoring himself as Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga lead from Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.

