Matthijs de Ligt shines as Bayern get back on top with 2-1 win over Stuttgart

Updated on: 06 March,2023 10:23 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League Last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich

Matthijs de Ligt celebrates after scoring against Stuttgart on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


Defender Matthijs de Ligt produced a crucial goal-line clearance before scoring himself as Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga lead from Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday. 


De Ligt’s goal came late in the first half just after he prevented Stuttgart from going ahead, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbing a second for Bayern midway through the second half. Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League Last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich. 


