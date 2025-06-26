Breaking News
French giants Lyon relegated to second tier

French giants Lyon relegated to second tier

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:21 AM IST  |  Lyon
AFP |

“Over the past few months, we have worked closely with the DNCG, meeting all of its demands,” the club said in a statement

President of (LFP) Vincent Labrune alongside France's Minister of Justice Gerald Darmanin, France's Minister for the Interior, Bruno Retailleau and France's Minister for Sports, Youth, and Community Life Marie Barsacq. Pic/AFP

Seven-time Ligue 1 champions Lyon have been relegated to the second-tier by French football’s financial watchdog DNCG, the French professional league (LFP) announced on Tuesday. 

Soon afterwards, the French club put out a statement saying they would challenge the ruling. “Over the past few months, we have worked closely with the DNCG, meeting all of its demands,” the club said in a statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


