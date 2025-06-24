Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kleberson shines as Holy Cross beat Shelar FC

Kleberson shines as Holy Cross beat Shelar FC

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Vaz, who had been making threatening runs, finally got his name on the scoresheet with a neat solo effort, after rounding off the opposition goalkeeper and tapping it into an empty net

Kleberson Vaz was in fine form as Holy Cross Sports Federation beat Shelar FC 3-0 in a league match of the Suburban Premier Football League at the St Francis D’Assisi ground in Borivli recently.

Bernard Lobo opened the scroing for Holy Cross after which Ankit Mourya doubled the lead. Vaz, who had been making threatening runs, finally got his name on the scoresheet with a neat solo effort, after rounding off the opposition goalkeeper and tapping it into an empty net.



football sports sports news Mumbai sports Sports Update

