Kleberson Vaz was in fine form as Holy Cross Sports Federation beat Shelar FC 3-0 in a league match of the Suburban Premier Football League at the St Francis D’Assisi ground in Borivli recently.

Bernard Lobo opened the scroing for Holy Cross after which Ankit Mourya doubled the lead. Vaz, who had been making threatening runs, finally got his name on the scoresheet with a neat solo effort, after rounding off the opposition goalkeeper and tapping it into an empty net.