French league condemns fans' homophobic chants

French league condemns fans’ homophobic chants

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The LFP said its disciplinary committee would investigate the incident at the match, which Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0.

The French football league (LFP) has condemned homophobic chanting by a section of Paris Saint-Germain fans at Saturday’s match against Strasbourg at their Parc des Princes stadium.


“These latest discriminatory chants from PSG supporters are unacceptable,” the LFP said on Sunday. “The whole of professional football has been working for several seasons to ban homophobic behaviour and chants from stadiums.” 


Also Read: Mbappe-PSG salary row faces hearing as France captain cited in 'rape' report


The LFP said its disciplinary committee would investigate the incident at the match, which Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0.

