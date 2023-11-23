Fright night!

Argentina emerge 1-0 winners over arch-rivals Brazil at Maracana, but not before clashes between fans and police make things ugly; Messi, Brazil skipper Marquinhos upset

An Argentine fan clashes with Brazilian police before the World Cup Qualifier v Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 on Tuesday in an ill-tempered 2026 World Cup qualifying clash marred by pre-match crowd trouble that forced kick-off to be delayed.

A 63rd-minute header from defender Nicolas Otamendi secured victory for Argentina as the world champions bounced back from last week’s defeat to Uruguay.

The win at Rio’s iconic Maracana Stadium leaves Argentina on top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games. Brazil’s third defeat of qualifying leaves them in sixth place with seven points.

A profusely bleeding fan is removed by police officers after clashes involving Brazil and Argentine fans

Tempers had flared in the stands at the Maracana moments before kick-off, with Brazilian police seen using batons to drive back a block of Argentine fans at one end of the ground. Several Argentina players went towards the disturbances in an apparent attempt to plead for calm, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez attempting to jump into the seating area at one stage to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

Argentina’s players led by Lionel Messi then returned to their dressing room as the clashes continued. “It’s bad because we saw how they were beating people. The police, as it happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with night sticks, there were players who had families over there. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy,” said an upset Messi.

Brazil skipper Marquinhos was unhappy too. “We were worried about the families, women and children, seen in panic up there in the stands,” he said.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi (centre) with teammates after their 1-0 victory over Brazil on Tuesday

The 2022 World Cup winners re-emerged onto the field shortly before 10pm local time and the match kicked off shortly afterwards, roughly 30 minutes later than the scheduled start time.

After a goalless first half, Brazil were rocked when Argentina took the lead on 63 minutes. Giovani Lo Celso swung in an inviting corner from the left and Otamendi, 35, soared above Brazil midfielder Andre to head home for 1-0.

