Gabriel Jesus keen to emulate Thierry Henry at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has set his sights on emulating boyhood hero Thierry Henry after Arsenal signed the Manchester City striker for a fee of around £45 million (Rs 431 crore) on Monday.

Jesus, who scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for City, has signed a “long-term contract” with Arsenal after deciding to leave the Premier League champions in search of more regular first-team action.

The Brazil international revealed he was a big Arsenal fan as a youngster, having been captivated by Henry during the France star’s successful spell in north London. Now Jesus will follow in Henry’s footsteps as the main man in Arsenal’s attack. “I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Henry,” Jesus said.

“Obviously, I didn’t follow too many European teams, but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like ‘Wow, this club is big’.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players,” he added.

