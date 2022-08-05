Gabriel Jesus will give us a lot: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

“When you bring in top players who are coming from top clubs where they have been extremely successful over the years, they are going to expect that expectation,” said Arteta

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on their new star striker, Gabriel Jesus, ahead of Friday’s English Premiership opener against Crystal Palace.

Brazilian Jesus, 25, signed on for Arsenal from defending champions Manchester City this summer for £45million and Arteta believes the striker’s contagious mentality will inspire the Gunners to improve on their fifth-place finish last season. Arteta is confident that Jesus is ready to shoulder the burned of expectation. “When you bring in top players who are coming from top clubs where they have been extremely successful over the years, they are going to expect that expectation,” said Arteta.



“The role Gabriel has here is going to be very different to the role he had at his previous club, that needs some adaptation and some time. He’s done it fantastically well, we are surprised how quickly he has done it, but we have to share that responsibility.

“He’s an enormous talent, a player with mentality that is so contagious, and he is going to give us a lot, but it is a team contribution at the end of the day,” added Arteta.Besides the addition of Jesus, Arsenal, who have been very active in the transfer market, have also roped in the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner, making them a force to reckon with this season.

