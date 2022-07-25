Gareth Bale scores first goal for Los Angeles FC

Bale fired in a low shot seven minutes from time to seal three points for LAFC, who remain four points clear at the top of the Western Conference standings

Gareth Bale. Pic/AFP

Gareth Bale opened his account for Los Angeles FC with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Bale fired in a low shot seven minutes from time to seal three points for LAFC, who remain four points clear at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale had come off the bench as a second-half substitute before scoring his first goal since arriving in Major League Soccer earlier this month.

