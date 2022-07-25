Raphinha strikes again as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0

The fourth edition of the Clasico to be played outside of Spain—the second ever held in the United States—featured all the intensity of the long rivalry

Barcelona’s Raphinha after scoring against Real Madrid on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Raphinha made it two goals in two matches as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0 on Saturday in their Las Vegas Clasico.

Raphinha, signed from Premier League Leeds United earlier this month for around $60 million, followed up his debut in a 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami with the lone goal of the high-profile clash at Allegiant Stadium, the $1.97 billion, 65,000-seat home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The Brazilian was perfectly placed to intercept an ill-advised pass from Real’s Eder Militao along the top of the area. After one touch to settle he lashed a left-footed shot over Thibaut Courtois into the top right corner of the net to put Barcelona up 1-0 in the 27th minute. The fourth edition of the Clasico to be played outside of Spain—the second ever held in the United States—featured all the intensity of the long rivalry.

