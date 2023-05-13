Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Gattis late header helps Juve draw against Sevilla

Gatti’s late header helps Juve draw against Sevilla

Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Turin
AFP |

Top

Moroccan international En-Nesyri finished a sharp counter-attack in the 26th minute to break the deadlock in Turin

Gatti’s late header helps Juve draw against Sevilla

Federico Gatti

Listen to this article
Gatti’s late header helps Juve draw against Sevilla
x
00:00

Federico Gatti headed home in the 97th minute to earn Juventus a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday. Youssef En-Nesyri gave the record six-time champions the lead in the first half and they seemed set to take that advantage back to Seville before Gatti’s late intervention. Moroccan international En-Nesyri finished a sharp counter-attack in the 26th minute to break the deadlock in Turin.


Meanwhile, Edoardo Bove fired Roma to a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in a tight first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday. Bove scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, allowing Jose Mourinho’s side to take a slender lead into next week’s second leg in Germany. The win gives Mourinho the chance to reach his second European final in as many years as Roma coach after winning the Europa Conference League last season.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


 

sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK