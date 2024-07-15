Making his debut for Germany in March 2010, Thomas Muller scored five goals in the World Cup following which he won the Golden Boot and FIFA Young Player award. In the World Cups, featuring 19 matches, Thomas Muller scored 10 goals and registered three assists as well

Thomas Muller (Pic: File Pic)

German star Thomas Muller announces international retirement

Germany's midfielder Thomas Muller announced his retirement from international football. The veteran was also part of the 2014 World Cup-winning team.

Earlier, Toni Kroos announced his retirement from the game. Thomas Muller was also in the German team that got eliminated from Euro 2024 in the quarter-final stage.

They faced defeat by 2-1 against Spain in the last eight minutes. However, goals from Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino sealed their exit from the tournament.

After the conclusion of Euro 2024, Muller took to his social media handle to announce his retirement from international football.

"After 131 national team games and 45 goals, I am saying goodbye," Muller said in a video while announcing his decision.

"I was always proud to represent my country and I want to thank everyone. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the team on the way to the 2026 World Cup as a fan but no longer as a player on the pitch," he added.

The 34-year-old was a part of Germany's team that stunned Argentina in the 2014 final at Maracana in Brazil. He scored five goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Portugal in the group stage.

In the World Cups, featuring 19 matches, Thomas Muller scored 10 goals and registered three assists as well.

In the Euro Cup, Muller didn't register a single goal in 12 games but had two assists to his name.

Throughout the competition, the Bayern Munich player spent most of the time on the bench and played 56 minutes across two games.

(With ANI Inputs)