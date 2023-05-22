Breaking News
Giroud hat-trick boosts AC Milan’s UCL hopes

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:36 AM IST  |  Milan
AP , PTI |

Olivier Giroud netted his first Serie A hat trick, Rafael Leao also scored, while Brahim Diaz set up two goals before capping a fine performance with one of his own in the second half.

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan rebounded from UEFA Champions League (UCL) disappointment by beating already-relegated Sampdoria 5-1 in Serie A to boost its bid to qualify for next season’s competition.


Olivier Giroud netted his first Serie A hat trick, Rafael Leao also scored, while Brahim Diaz set up two goals before capping a fine performance with one of his own in the second half. 



Leao also set up Giroud’s third and won a penalty. Milan moved to within one point of fourth-placed Lazio and two behind Inter Milan. 


Lazio visits Udinese on Sunday, shortly after Inter plays at Serie A champion Napoli. 

There are two more rounds remaining. Milan lost at Inter 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League semi-finals and was eliminated 3-0 on aggregate. Leao had missed the first leg with a thigh injury.

