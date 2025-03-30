Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Guardiola tempers expectations Target is to reach FA Cup semis

Guardiola tempers expectations: Target is to reach FA Cup semis

Updated on: 30 March,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a shock end when they were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth in November

Guardiola tempers expectations: Target is to reach FA Cup semis

Man City coach Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article
Guardiola tempers expectations: Target is to reach FA Cup semis
x
00:00

Manchester City head to Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday hoping to avenge the defeat that sparked their stunning decline this season. 


City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a shock end when they were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth in November. Coming just days after a League Cup last-16 exit at Tottenham, it was the first time City had lost successive games in all competitions since September 2023. 


City, champions for the previous four seasons, surrendered pole position in the Premier League to Liverpool as a result of their loss at the Vitality Stadium and won only once in their next 11 games in all competitions. Looking back at City’s first-ever defeat to Bournemouth, the Spanish coach acknowledged he could see the signs of their impending collapse. 


“It was our first defeat in the league this season. That was the first game where we were not competitive in terms of the standards we required,” Guardiola said. 
Despite enduring a forgettable season, an FA Cup triumph would salvage a little pride. “The target is to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for seven years in a row. Of course with the season we have [had], to come back to Wembley [for the final] would be nice,” said the Catalan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city fa cup football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK