Goalkeeper David Raya believes Arsenal are very much in the title race after 2-1 win over Spurs takes them to second spot in points table; Liverpool on top

David Raya

Listen to this article Gunners eye EPL high x 00:00

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya believes his title-chasing side can catch Liverpool after closing the gap on the Premier League leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel Arteta’s second-placed side moved within four points of Liverpool thanks to their stirring fightback in Wednesday’s 2-1 win against arch-rivals Tottenham.

Trailing to Son Heung-min’s early opener, the Gunners drew level through Dominic Solanke’s own goal before Leandro Trossard fired the winner on the stroke of half-time.

Also Read: Cops to probe online abuse of Havertz’s wife

Arsenal defender Gabriel celebrates the equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

It was a much-needed victory for Arsenal, who had gone three games without one in all competitions, a frustrating streak that included an FA Cup third round exit against 10-man Manchester United and a League Cup semi-final first leg loss to Newcastle.

Liverpool are still title favourites as they hold a game in hand over Arsenal, but Raya is optimistic the north Londoners are capable of reeling in the leaders.

“Yes, of course. In football, everything can happen,” he said. “Three weeks ago, people were saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands. But it is just football and everything changes in two, three matches.

“We have to focus on ourselves, try and win every game. We don’t want to think too far ahead because that will play badly against us. We have to live in the present.”

Manager Mikel Arteta also shared Raya’s optimism. He believes his team have what it takes to track down the Anfield club. “Yeah we are [in the title race]. There is so much to play for,” he said.

The Spaniard, whose side face another stern test against Aston Villa on Saturday, was relieved to see his players show the hunger they will need to overhaul Liverpool.

“We were sensational. It was a big test after two games and not getting rewarded,” he said.

“To play the biggest game of the season for us, it was a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage we have. From minute one, we fully deserved to win,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever