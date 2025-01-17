Cops to probe online abuse of Havertz’s wife

Speaking on Tuesday, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta flagged the “terrible consequences” of online abuse. “It’s something that we really have to eradicate,” he said

Kai Havertz

Police have launched an investigation into social media abuse aimed at Arsenal forward Kai Havertz’s wife after his latest poor performance.

Havertz missed a penalty in Arsenal’s shootout defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. Following Arsenal’s second successive loss, the Germany international’s wife, Sophia, reposted two abusive messages she had received on Instagram.

A police spokesman told Britain’s Press Association: “Officers have received a report of malicious communications towards a Hertfordshire resident on Sunday 12 January. Enquiries are under way.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta flagged the “terrible consequences” of online abuse. “It’s something that we really have to eradicate,” he said.

