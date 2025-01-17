Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Queen Mary girls rule inter school kabaddi

Updated on: 17 January,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

In the boys U-16 final, Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) cruised to a 56-27 win over St Anne’s (Malad). Anuj Chougule’s five defensive catches proved to be the clincher for the victors

The victorious Queen Mary ICSE (Grant Road) U-16 girls are all smiles with their medals and winner’s shield. Pic/Satej Shinde

Queen Mary ICSE (Grant Road) overcame St Anne’s (Malad) 24-22 in a tense final to win the MSSA girls U-16 inter-school kabaddi title at Azad Maidan on Wednesday.


Queen Mary skipper Aastha Khamkar excelled, contributing eight defensive tackles and five raids before leaving the game injured, but not before setting the foundation of a hardfought win. Then, with the score reading 20-22 in favour of St Anne’s, the experienced Aanya Jain delivered the decisive blow for Queen Mary, securing four critical points to emerge victorious. Queen Mary’s coach Nandini was pleasantly surprised with the win. “With just a few minutes left, it was stunning to see how my girls turned the match around,” she told mid-day.


The Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) under-16 team kabaddi team with their medals and winner’s shield. Pic/Satej ShindeThe Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) under-16 team kabaddi team with their medals and winner’s shield. Pic/Satej Shinde

Antonio Da Silva champs

In the boys U-16 final, Dr Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) cruised to a 56-27 win over St Anne’s (Malad). Anuj Chougule’s five defensive catches proved to be the clincher for the victors.

In the boys U-14 category, Swami Vivekanand (Chembur) outclassed Dr Antonio Da Silva 53-35, while Babasaheb Ambedkar (Vikhroli) beat Nanavati School (Vile Parle) 25-21 among the girls.

