African safari ready to roar at Mumbai Marathon

The elite international athletes spoke at a press meet held at the Marathon press centre on Thursday afternoon

TMM’s elite athletes at the Marathon press centre. Pic/Shadab Khan

It will be fast and furious on Sunday, January 19, as the big guns are ready to fire at the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM).

At the outset, the anchor of the conference celebrated 20 years of the Mumbai Marathon stating, “the 42.2 km run, which is the real marathon, you are a marathoner when you complete this not the half marathon or 10k run, has grown beyond recognition. Mumbai now has one of the biggest cavalry of marathon runners on the road anywhere in the world.”

The men’s category has defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu from Ethiopia who is eyeing a hat-trick this year after his wins in 2023 and 2024. “My preparation for the Mumbai Marathon has been excellent. I have good experience with this course, , and I believe my preparation gives me an advantage. I always listen to my coach and manager, following their program. I’ve waited a long time for this, and I’m confident in delivering a strong performance,” the Ethiopian said.

His countrymen Bazezew Asmare, who was carrying a minor injury in the Berlin marathon in 2024, said, “I ran my last marathon with a small injury, but now I’m fully fit.

“If I get a good result here, it will be a step forward in representing Ethiopia. That is my ultimate goal. I believe a strong performance in the Mumbai Marathon can help me achieve that.”

Philemon Rono, the pocket powerhouse from Kenya who has won this race thrice earlier said, “I’ve prepared meticulously for this race and feel focused despite running a marathon just six weeks ago. My legs and mind are strong.”

The women’s category features defending champion Abersh Minsewo from Ethiopia, who said, “Last year was a learning curve, but now I feel much more prepared.

I know the course well, and I believe that will help me get a good result.”

