Gurpreet: Qualification is ‘minimum target’

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

India may still be searching for their first win under Manolo Marquez nearly four months into his tenure but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Wednesday said qualifying for the next AFC Asian Cup is the team’s “minimum” target.

“Qualifying for the Asian Cup is something we should strive for every single time, as we’ve done in the last two editions. That should be minimum for us. It should be a no-brainer for us as a team,” said Gurpreet ahead of their friendly against Malaysia here on November 18.

