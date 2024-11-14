Vinicius Jr back for Brazil while Martinez returns for Argentina

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
South American leaders Argentina will play at Paraguay on Thursday, shortly after fourth-place Brazil visits Venezuela

Argentina and Brazil will have two of their leading stars available again as South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup resumes with the last two rounds of games this year.


Defending World champions Argentina will once again count on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was suspended for two international matches in October. Brazil will bring back winger Vinicius Junior, who missed the last two qualifiers through injury but has recovered. South American leaders Argentina will play at Paraguay on Thursday, shortly after fourth-place Brazil visits Venezuela.

Also on Thursday, host Ecuador and Bolivia will face off in Guayaquil. Potentially the most interesting match of the 11th round will be played on Friday in Montevideo, where third-place Uruguay hosts second-place Colombia. The bottom two in the 10-team standings, Peru and Chile, will meet the same day.

