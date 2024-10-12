Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Haaland becomes Norways all time leading scorer

Haaland becomes Norway’s all-time leading scorer

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:54 AM IST  |  Oslo
IANS |

Top

The Norwegian, who made his national team debut in 2019, has only taken 36 games to reach the record mark. 

Haaland becomes Norway’s all-time leading scorer

Erling Haaland

Listen to this article
Haaland becomes Norway’s all-time leading scorer
x
00:00

Super star striker Erling Haaland became Norway’s all-time leading goalscorer when he grabbed a brace against Slovenia in a 3-0 win in their UEFA Nations League encounter at Ullevaal.


The Norwegian, who made his national team debut in 2019, has only taken 36 games to reach the record mark. 


Haaland equalled Jorgen Juve’s goal record of 33 national team goals when he sent Norway into the lead after seven minutes. 


Forward Alexander Sorloth doubled the advantage for Norway soon after the resumption of play in the second half.

Then Haaland made it three with his second on the hour, breaking his nation’s male goalscoring record. 

“It was a big moment. It is a record that has stood for a long time. I am proud and happy and I just want to thank everyone around me for their support,” said Haaland.

Other key results

>> England 1-2 Greece
>> Italy 2-2 Belgium 
>> Finland 1-2 Ireland

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league norway sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK