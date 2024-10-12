The Norwegian, who made his national team debut in 2019, has only taken 36 games to reach the record mark.

Erling Haaland

Haaland becomes Norway's all-time leading scorer

Super star striker Erling Haaland became Norway’s all-time leading goalscorer when he grabbed a brace against Slovenia in a 3-0 win in their UEFA Nations League encounter at Ullevaal.

Haaland equalled Jorgen Juve’s goal record of 33 national team goals when he sent Norway into the lead after seven minutes.

Forward Alexander Sorloth doubled the advantage for Norway soon after the resumption of play in the second half.

Then Haaland made it three with his second on the hour, breaking his nation’s male goalscoring record.

“It was a big moment. It is a record that has stood for a long time. I am proud and happy and I just want to thank everyone around me for their support,” said Haaland.

