Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year

Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year

Updated on: 14 August,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The Norway star won the PFA award after City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23

Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year

Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is in the hunt to win a second successive PFA Player of the Year award after being nominated alongside team-mates Phil Foden and Rodri. 


Also Read: Rustomjee sail past Lakshadham 4-0 into semis



Haaland enjoyed another prolific campaign with 38 goals in all competitions as City lifted an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title. The Norway star won the PFA award after City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester city football sports news Sports Update

