Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year

Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is in the hunt to win a second successive PFA Player of the Year award after being nominated alongside team-mates Phil Foden and Rodri.

Haaland enjoyed another prolific campaign with 38 goals in all competitions as City lifted an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title. The Norway star won the PFA award after City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

