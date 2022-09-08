Breaking News
Haaland scores brace as Man City thrash Sevilla 4-0

Updated on: 10 September,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Spain
The 22-year-old put City ahead in the first half and he netted again after the interval as Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also scored

Haaland scores brace as Man City thrash Sevilla 4-0

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Sevilla on Tuesday. Pic/AFP


Erling Haaland maintained his incredible start to life at Manchester City as the Norway striker’s double inspired a 4-0 rout of Sevilla in Tuesday’s Champions League opener. 


Haaland’s latest display of his sublime predatory instincts ensured City started their Group G campaign in emphatic fashion at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The 22-year-old put City ahead in the first half and he netted again after the interval as Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also scored. 

Also Read: Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to reach 25 UEFA Champions League goals


Guardiola this week insisted City cannot pin all their Champions League hopes on Haaland. But he has made an incredible start to his City career following his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in just seven games in all competitions. Haaland has scored 25 times in 20 Champions League games, a tally that now includes goals on his debuts in the competition for City, Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg.

Also Read: Erling Haaland alone can’t help Manchester City win the UCL: Pep

