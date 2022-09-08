Haaland scores brace as Man City thrash Sevilla 4-0

The 22-year-old put City ahead in the first half and he netted again after the interval as Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also scored
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Sevilla on Tuesday. Pic/AFP
Erling Haaland maintained his incredible start to life at Manchester City as the Norway striker’s double inspired a 4-0 rout of Sevilla in Tuesday’s Champions League opener.
Haaland’s latest display of his sublime predatory instincts ensured City started their Group G campaign in emphatic fashion at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The 22-year-old put City ahead in the first half and he netted again after the interval as Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also scored.
Guardiola this week insisted City cannot pin all their Champions League hopes on Haaland. But he has made an incredible start to his City career following his £51 million move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in just seven games in all competitions. Haaland has scored 25 times in 20 Champions League games, a tally that now includes goals on his debuts in the competition for City, Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg.
