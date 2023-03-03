Harry Maguire: Garnacho has the world at his feet

Man Utd skipper Harry Maguire hails Argentine teenager whose crucial strike sends Reds into quarter-finals; Spurs bow out after 0-1 defeat to Sheffield Utd

Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his goal against West Ham at Old Trafford. Pics/AFP

Alejandro Garnacho and Fred struck late as Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 and enter the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, but Tottenham were stunned by Championship side Sheffield United.

Harry Maguire

United, who won the League Cup on Sunday, lacked fluency. Goalkeeper David de Gea thwarted Michail Antonio when the West Ham forward bore down on goal midway through the opening period and Emerson Palmieri flashed an inviting ball across the box. Said Benrahma made United pay in the 54th minute, rifling the ball past De Gea after the home defenders stopped, thinking the ball had gone out for a throw-in. Casemiro had the ball in the net in the 72nd minute, but VAR ruled his header offside. United drew level five minutes later when Fernandes sent in a corner and Nayef Aguerd headed into his own goal. United’s Argentine teenager Garnacho then produced a superb right-footed curler (90th min) for 2-1 followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred. United captain Harry was all praise for Garnacho, 18, adjudged man of the match. “He [Garnacho] is a young boy with amazing talent, so he has got the world at his feet. If he works hard, pushes every day and trains hard like he is doing at the moment, he will have a big future.”

Tottenham were ousted from the FA Cup by Championship opposition for the second year in a row after Iliman Ndiaye fired Sheffield United to a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane. Spurs, who started Harry Kane on the bench, conceded in the 79th minute. Later, Kane headed an Ivan Perisic cross over deep into injury time. Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini, standing in for Antonio Conte, who is recovering from gallbladder surgery, apologised to the fans. “If you don’t win a game like this it’s because something was not perfect and today our energy was not enough,” he told the BBC.

