Hat-trick man Waghela stars in Customs win

Former champions Mumbai Customs stormed to a 4-1 win over Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Wednesday. Dhaval Waghela scored a hat-trick for Customs who were also helped by a goal from seasoned campaigner Preneel Mendon. Egypsio Noronha scored ESIC’s lone goal.

