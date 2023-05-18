Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Hat trick man Waghela stars in Customs win

Hat-trick man Waghela stars in Customs win

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Dhaval Waghela scored a hat-trick for Customs who were also helped by a goal from seasoned campaigner Preneel Mendon

Hat-trick man Waghela stars in Customs win

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Hat-trick man Waghela stars in Customs win
x
00:00

Former champions Mumbai Customs stormed to a 4-1 win over Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Wednesday. Dhaval Waghela scored a hat-trick for Customs who were also helped by a goal from seasoned campaigner Preneel Mendon. Egypsio Noronha scored ESIC’s lone goal.


Also Read: Bipin Memorial founder Surendra Karkera passes away



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news all india football federation football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK