Havertz, Musiala strike as Danes dumped

Germany’s Jamal Musiala celebrates his goal v Denmark in Dortmund on Saturday. PIC/AFP

A Kai Havertz penalty and a Jamal Musiala strike gave Germany a 2-0 win over Denmark on Saturday as the host nation reached the quarter-finals after a dramatic game that was delayed by almost half an hour in the first half due to a violent storm. Havertz stroked home from the spot early in the second half in Dortmund following a handball by Joachim Andersen, the unlucky Danish defender who had a goal disallowed at the other end only moments earlier.

Musiala, of Bayern Munich, then ran away to stroke in the second goal midway through the second half as Germany’s class told in the last-16 tie. At one point it looked as if the game could be abandoned as English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the 35th minute and took the teams off the pitch while a violent storm passed overhead. Torrential rain, hailstones, high winds, thunder and lightning caused a delay of 25 minutes before the action could resume.

It made for a memorable night. The path is set to get much tougher from here, however, and Julian Nagelsmann’s team will now go to Stuttgart for a quarter-final next Friday against either much-fancied Spain or surprise package Georgia. “In the end, it was a game full of adversity. We fought well against the adversity,” Germany coach Nagelsmann told broadcaster Magenta. “We’re playing with euphoria, we’re playing with fun and that’s when football is the most beautiful,” added defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

