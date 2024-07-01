Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Djokovic inspires Osaka at SW19

Updated on: 01 July,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“It’s been a great journey and I’m lucky and blessed to have happy girl with lots of energy. It’s a dream to be here with her now.”

Naomi Osaka during a training session in London. Pics/AFP

Naomi Osaka said Sunday she hopes to mark her daughter’s first birthday by making a winning return to Wimbledon thanks to a helping hand from Novak Djokovic. The Japanese superstar, a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former World No. 1, hasn’t played at the All England Club since 2019. Osaka takes on Diane Parry of France in her opener on Monday, the day before she celebrates daughter Shai’s first birthday. “She’s one on Tuesday so it will be very exciting day,” said the 26-year-old. “It’s been a great journey and I’m lucky and blessed to have happy girl with lots of energy. It’s a dream to be here with her now.”


Also Read: For now, it stings: SA skipper Markram


Osaka’s four majors came on the hard courts of the US Open and Australian Open. She made the third round at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018, losing to former champions Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber respectively. Her most recent appearance in 2019 was brief with a first round loss to Yulia Putintseva. 

In order to improve her chances at this year’s tournament, Osaka has sounded out seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic. “I tried to slide on grass. I asked Novak how he did it. I have tried a few times but it has been scary. I think I may have to wait for the grass to get brown a little,” she said. “But he told me no matter if he falls he keeps getting up and doing it. He said I have to overcome the fear of getting hurt.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

