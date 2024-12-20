Breaking News
Holders Liverpool, Arsenal in semis

Holders Liverpool, Arsenal in semis

Updated on: 20 December,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Rare goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott at St Mary’s sent the 10-time League Cup winners into the last four for a record 20th time

Darwin Nunez celebrates Liverpool’s win. Pic/AFP

Liverpool moved into the League Cup semi-finals as the holders won 2-1 against managerless Southampton, while Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought with a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday. 


Rare goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott at St Mary’s sent the 10-time League Cup winners into the last four for a record 20th time. Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali scored twice as Newcastle beat Brentford 3-1 at St James’ Park.


