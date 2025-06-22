Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Hope I can bring creativity joy Liverpools new signing Wirtz

Hope I can bring creativity, joy: Liverpool’s new signing Wirtz

Updated on: 22 June,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

One of European football’s elite young stars, the German attacking midfielder has been hailed as one of the ‘best in the world’ by former Leverkusen coach  Xabi Alonso.

Hope I can bring creativity, joy: Liverpool’s new signing Wirtz

Florian Wirtz

Listen to this article
Hope I can bring creativity, joy: Liverpool’s new signing Wirtz
x
00:00

Florian Wirtz said he wants to win it all at Liverpool after completing a blockbuster move from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, which could reportedly rise to an EPL record fee of $150 million (Rs 1287.7 cr). One of European football’s elite young stars, the German attacking midfielder has been hailed as one of the ‘best in the world’ by former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

“I would like to win everything, every year. I’m really ambitious,” the 22-year-old said. A return of 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for Leverkusen is evidence that he carries a threat both as a creator and a goalscorer. “I hope I can bring creativity and joy on the pitch. I hope I can just make the team one step better,” said Wirtz.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

liverpool sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK