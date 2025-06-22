One of European football’s elite young stars, the German attacking midfielder has been hailed as one of the ‘best in the world’ by former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz said he wants to win it all at Liverpool after completing a blockbuster move from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, which could reportedly rise to an EPL record fee of $150 million (Rs 1287.7 cr). One of European football’s elite young stars, the German attacking midfielder has been hailed as one of the ‘best in the world’ by former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

“I would like to win everything, every year. I’m really ambitious,” the 22-year-old said. A return of 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 games for Leverkusen is evidence that he carries a threat both as a creator and a goalscorer. “I hope I can bring creativity and joy on the pitch. I hope I can just make the team one step better,” said Wirtz.

