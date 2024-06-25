Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital after being injured in a horrific mid-air clash as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect a cross in the second half on Sunday

Hungary’s Barnabas Varga (left) falls after clashing with the goalkeeper on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hungary’s Varga set for surgery on multiple facial fractures x 00:00

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is expected to undergo surgery after fracturing “multiple bones” in his face in a sickening collision during his team’s 1-0 win over Scotland.

Also Read: ‘Mbappe really eager to play’

ADVERTISEMENT

Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital after being injured in a horrific mid-air clash as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect a cross in the second half on Sunday.

“Multiple bones in Barnabas Varga’s were broken during the collision and he also suffered a concussion,” the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) wrote on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever