Hungary's Varga set for surgery on multiple facial fractures

Hungary’s Varga set for surgery on multiple facial fractures

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Stuttgart
AFP |

Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital after being injured in a horrific mid-air clash as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect a cross in the second half on Sunday

Hungary’s Barnabas Varga (left) falls after clashing with the goalkeeper on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is expected to undergo surgery after fracturing “multiple bones” in his face in a sickening collision during his team’s 1-0 win over Scotland.


Also Read: ‘Mbappe really eager to play’


Varga was stretchered off and taken to hospital after being injured in a horrific mid-air clash as Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn came to collect a cross in the second half on Sunday.


“Multiple bones in Barnabas Varga’s were broken during the collision and he also suffered a concussion,” the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) wrote on X.

