‘Mbappe really eager to play’

France’s Kylian Mbappe wears a mask during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

France appear almost certain to reach the last 16 at Euro 2024 but they are hoping to have Kylian Mbappe back, and rediscover their goal-scoring touch, when they face Poland in their final group game on Tuesday. One of the leading favourites coming into the tournament, France have four points from two matches in Group D but have only scored one goal, and that was courtesy of Austrian defender Maxmimilian Woeber putting through his own net.

That gave France a 1-0 win against Austria in their opening match in Dusseldorf, before they drew 0-0 with the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday in the absence of Mbappe. The new Real Madrid signing played no part against the Dutch as he recovers from the broken nose he suffered in a collision late on against Austria. He will need to wear a protective mask over his nose when he returns to action but he trained on Sunday at the French team’s base in Paderborn and his teammates are optimistic of having their captain back against the Poles.

“I think everyone knows he is really eager to play in the next match. That won’t surprise anyone,” said midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. “As for the mask, I think he is starting to get used to it. Of course he would rather not wear it but I think if you ask the doctor he would say there is no choice. “But that won’t change anything for him. We know that when he is on the field he will bring a lot to the team,” he added.

It was Mbappe whose cross was headed in by Woeber for France’s only goal so far at the Euro and he is by a long way the biggest attacking threat available to coach Didier Deschamps. Marcus Thuram led the line against the Dutch, but he has scored only twice in 22 appearances for his country. Antoine Griezmann has only netted twice in his last 30 caps.

