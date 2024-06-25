Breaking News
Injured Rudiger in doubt for Germanys last 16 tie

Injured Rudiger in doubt for Germany’s last 16 tie

25 June,2024
AFP |

Antonio Rudiger

Euro 2024 hosts Germany have been hit with fresh defensive concerns ahead of their last 16 clash, with centre-back Antonio Rudiger in doubt with a thigh injury. 


Also Read: German coach Nagelsmann unfazed despite draw


The German FA (DFB) said on Monday Rudiger would be in doubt against an as yet undetermined opponent in Dortmund on Saturday, from the side’s training base in the Bavarian village here.


