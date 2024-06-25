The German FA (DFB) said on Monday Rudiger would be in doubt against an as yet undetermined opponent in Dortmund on Saturday, from the side’s training base in the Bavarian village here.

Antonio Rudiger

Listen to this article Injured Rudiger in doubt for Germany’s last 16 tie x 00:00

Euro 2024 hosts Germany have been hit with fresh defensive concerns ahead of their last 16 clash, with centre-back Antonio Rudiger in doubt with a thigh injury.

Also Read: German coach Nagelsmann unfazed despite draw

ADVERTISEMENT

The German FA (DFB) said on Monday Rudiger would be in doubt against an as yet undetermined opponent in Dortmund on Saturday, from the side’s training base in the Bavarian village here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever