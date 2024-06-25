German coach Nagelsmann unfazed despite draw

In front of them both was substitute Niclas Fullkrug

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug after the match against Switzerland in Frankfurt on Sunday. Pic/AFP

They all jumped for the ball in a frantic late push for the goal that would save Germany from its first loss at the European Championship, against an impressive Switzerland team. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck leaped up, next to the even more imposing centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who reached highest of all. In front of them both was substitute Niclas Fullkrug.

Julian Nagelsmann

The German trio was circled by three Swiss opponents trying to protect a 1-0 lead two minutes into stoppage time. Six pairs of feet off the ground in unison, straining to be the one to head the ball. It was Fullkrug who won the contest, guiding the ball crossed from another substitute David Raum back across Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer into the top corner of the net. The match ended 1-1.

“We risked a lot in this phase because we could have conceded a second goal,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said about throwing his defenders into attack. “Who doesn’t dare to risk, doesn’t get to draw.” Germany had already advanced to the round of 16 before kickoff on Sunday, but a draw felt like a win in the circumstances and kept the momentum of impressive wins against Scotland and Hungary. “When you see how the Germans celebrated their goal that says everything,” said Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, named player of the match.

