Khawaja not surprised as Afghans beat Aussies

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Usman Khawaja

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja “wasn’t surprised” by Afghanistan’s stunning win over Australia in the Super Eight match and praised their strength as a team.


 Riding on Gulbadin Naib’s four-wicket haul after Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran’s opening stand of 118, Afghanistan stunned Australia by 21 runs and secured their first-ever win over the cricketing powerhouse.


“Afghanistan are a very strong team. They probably should have won against us in the last World Cup too,” Khawaja said at the Prime’s cafe launch in Melbourne.

Khawaja also shared his love for T20 cricket, praising its ability to engage a broader community. He observed that the format has attracted more girls and mothers to the sport over the past decade. 

“You would have never thought USA would be in the Super Eight,” he added, highlighting the growing global reach of T20 cricket.

