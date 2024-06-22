Breaking News
Germany face Switzerland in battle for top spot in Group A

Germany face Switzerland in battle for top spot in Group ‘A’

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Frankfurt (Germany)
AP , PTI |

Both teams impressed in their openers: Germany routed Scotland 5-1 and Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1. Germany sustained their form by beating Hungary 2-0, the Swiss less so in a 1-1 draw with Scotland

Switzerland's players attend a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship, at the team's base camp in Stuttgart. Pic/AFP

Germany goes for a third straight win in Group A against a Switzerland team that also is unbeaten. Germany have advanced to the knockout stage, and Switzerland is sure to confirm its place Sunday.


Both teams impressed in their openers: Germany routed Scotland 5-1 and Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1. Germany sustained their form by beating Hungary 2-0, the Swiss less so in a 1-1 draw with Scotland.


­Germany have already reached the round of 16 and with just a draw will finish top of Group A. That would send Germany to Dortmund for a knockout game against the runner-up of Group C, which is currently Denmark. Switzerland will top the group if they win. That would send Germany to play the runner-up in Group B.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

