Both teams impressed in their openers: Germany routed Scotland 5-1 and Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1. Germany sustained their form by beating Hungary 2-0, the Swiss less so in a 1-1 draw with Scotland

Switzerland's players attend a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship, at the team's base camp in Stuttgart. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Germany face Switzerland in battle for top spot in Group ‘A’ x 00:00

Germany goes for a third straight win in Group A against a Switzerland team that also is unbeaten. Germany have advanced to the knockout stage, and Switzerland is sure to confirm its place Sunday.

Both teams impressed in their openers: Germany routed Scotland 5-1 and Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1. Germany sustained their form by beating Hungary 2-0, the Swiss less so in a 1-1 draw with Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

­Germany have already reached the round of 16 and with just a draw will finish top of Group A. That would send Germany to Dortmund for a knockout game against the runner-up of Group C, which is currently Denmark. Switzerland will top the group if they win. That would send Germany to play the runner-up in Group B.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever