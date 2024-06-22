'It’s very easy to coach Ronaldo': Paul Clement

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Former assistant manager of Real Madrid Paul Clement has debunked all rumors and stated ‘it is very easy to coach Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been perceived as one of the best in the world but many believe that the striker is not an easy person to work with. 


Former assistant manager of Real Madrid Paul Clement has debunked all rumors and stated ‘it is very easy to coach Cristiano Ronaldo.’


Also Read: Reliving Ronaldo's record for most international appearances


“It was a privilege to share a dressing room with him, it is very easy to coach Cristiano Ronaldo. I cannot remember anybody who was a better professional; the demands he puts on himself, the aim for perfection, to improve every day,” said Paul Clement to The Athletic.

Clement was a valuable part of Jose Mourinho’s staff during his time at Real Madrid.

