Former assistant manager of Real Madrid Paul Clement has debunked all rumors and stated ‘it is very easy to coach Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'It’s very easy to coach Ronaldo': Paul Clement x 00:00

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been perceived as one of the best in the world but many believe that the striker is not an easy person to work with.

Former assistant manager of Real Madrid Paul Clement has debunked all rumors and stated ‘it is very easy to coach Cristiano Ronaldo.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Reliving Ronaldo's record for most international appearances

“It was a privilege to share a dressing room with him, it is very easy to coach Cristiano Ronaldo. I cannot remember anybody who was a better professional; the demands he puts on himself, the aim for perfection, to improve every day,” said Paul Clement to The Athletic.

Clement was a valuable part of Jose Mourinho’s staff during his time at Real Madrid.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever