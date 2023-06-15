I look at Italy tie as if it’s my last game: Spain coach Fuente

The 61-year-old replaced Luis Enrique in December after Spain crashed out of the World Cup in the Last 16 and has faced criticism ahead of the “final four.”

Luis de la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente (below) said he would take on Italy in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday as if it was his “last game” in charge.

The 61-year-old replaced Luis Enrique in December after Spain crashed out of the World Cup in the Last 16 and has faced criticism ahead of the “final four.”

Spain suffered a 2-0 defeat by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying in March, and despite beating Norway 3-0 in his first match in charge, the performance was far from convincing.

“We think about getting to the final. There is no ‘next day’, I look at it as if it’s my last game—not just now, but always,” De la Fuente told a news conference on Wednesday.

