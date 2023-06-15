Breaking News
I look at Italy tie as if it's my last game: Spain coach Fuente

15 June,2023
The 61-year-old replaced Luis Enrique in December after Spain crashed out of the World Cup in the Last 16 and has faced criticism ahead of the “final four.”

I look at Italy tie as if it’s my last game: Spain coach Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente (below) said he would take on Italy in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday as if it was his “last game” in charge. 


The 61-year-old replaced Luis Enrique in December after Spain crashed out of the World Cup in the Last 16 and has faced criticism ahead of the “final four.”


Spain suffered a 2-0 defeat by Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifying in March, and despite beating Norway 3-0 in his first match in charge, the performance was far from convincing. 


“We think about getting to the final. There is no ‘next day’, I look at it as if it’s my last game—not just now, but always,” De la Fuente told a news conference on Wednesday.

