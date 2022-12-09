Breaking News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach after exit in Qatar

09 December,2022
De la Fuente, 61, a former left back with Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, helped Spain’s U-19 squad win the European Championship in 2015, and the under-21 team win Euro 2019

Luis Enrique


Luis Enrique was replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain’s coach on Thursday, two days after the national team was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Cup. 


Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time. The Spanish soccer federation thanked Luis Enrique, but said it was time to “start a new project” to keep the growth achieved by the coach in recent years. It said the change was made after a recommendation by its sporting officials.



De la Fuente, 61, a former left back with Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, helped Spain’s U-19 squad win the European Championship in 2015, and the under-21 team win Euro 2019.


