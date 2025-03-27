I’m angry: India coach Marquez rues Bangladesh draw

In a no holds barred press conference, Marquez said his team has regressed since their first match under him last year – the Intercontinental Cup match against Mauritius

India manager Manolo Marquez

India head coach Manolo Marquez said he was ‘angry and disappointed’ with the Blue Tigers’ 0-0 draw against Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match.

In a no holds barred press conference, Marquez said his team has regressed since their first match under him last year – the Intercontinental Cup match against Mauritius.

“I am really angry and disappointed. When we started in Hyderabad against Mauritius it [the performance] was every time better. Today we took two or three steps back,” he said.

Summarising the game, he added: “Very, very poor performance in the first half especially. It was better in the second half but not [good] enough. I also agree that we were lucky not to concede a goal. And we were lucky to get the draw. We could have done so much better.”

In his short tenure as India coach, Marquez has only overseen one victory, the 3-0 triumph against Maldives last week. India have drawn four games and lost once to Syria in Marquez’s six games as the national team manager.

