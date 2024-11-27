I’m ready to give my all: Mbappe

With Vinicius Jr out injured, superstar forward Kylian happy to step up as Real Madrid’s key attacking weapon against Liverpool tonight

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (left) scores the opening goal against Leganes during their Spanish League match on Sunday. Pic/AFP

With Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior injured for the Champions League clash at Liverpool on Wednesday, superstar summer signing Kylian Mbappe will become their key attacking weapon.

Tough start in Spain

The France captain has endured a tough start to life in the Spanish capital, on and off the pitch, but found the net for the first time in five matches at Leganes on Sunday in La Liga. He was started on the left wing in his favoured role by coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first time and rewarded the Italian by opening the scoring at Butarque. However, the chance was created by Vinicius and with the Brazilian out for over three weeks, Mbappe will be responsible for stepping up and providing Madrid’s attacking edge hereon, starting at Anfield.

Liverpool lead the Champions League group table with holders Madrid down in 18th after surprise defeats by Lille and AC Milan in their first four matches. Vinicius hit four Champions League goals in those games while Mbappe has found the net just once in Europe. While seven La Liga strikes in 12 appearances is not a bad record, Mbappe’s performances have left something to be desired given his superstar status.

Left out of France team

The French forward, left out of his country’s squad in the last two international breaks, believes he is finding his footing slowly but surely. “I think I put in a good performance, I’m starting to get up to speed with my teammates,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the win over Leganes that them to

second in La Liga. “I can play in every position and I’m ready to help the team and give my all... “I play on the right, on the left, in the middle and with two up top. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals.”

Ancelotti may use Mbappe as part of a two-man strike force with Jude Bellingham.

Seven

No. of La Liga goals Mbappe has scored for Real in 12 ties

One

No. of UCL goals Mbappe has scored for Real in four games

