Ilkay brace more than okay to beat Everton 3-0

Updated on: 15 May,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Guardiola had stern words for Gundogan despite the German scoring twice in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Leeds after the midfielder missed a late penalty having been given the chance to complete his hat-trick by Erling Haaland

Man City’s Ilkay Guendogan celebrates with Erling Haaland yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City closed in on retaining the Premier League title as Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 3-0 win on Sunday that kept Everton looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle.
 
Pep Guardiola’s men move four points clear of Arsenal, who are in action later at home to Brighton, with three games remaining for both sides. City’s superior goal difference means five points from their remaining matches will likely be enough for a fifth title in six seasons. Everton remain just one point outside the relegation zone and could slip into the bottom three if Leicester beat Liverpool on Monday. City are still well on course for a treble ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, second leg against Real Madrid. 


Also Read: Mumbai City FC's Noguera can't pick winner between Real Madrid and Man City



Guardiola had stern words for Gundogan despite the German scoring twice in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Leeds after the midfielder missed a late penalty having been given the chance to complete his hat-trick by Erling Haaland. 


Gundogan made amends with a stunning touch to control and then flick home Riyad Mahrez’s cross in one movement to break the deadlock. 

Moments later, he created the second with a floated cross that invited Haaland to power home his 52nd goal of the season.

