Given the sheer popularity of both clubs, global football fans may have a split vote between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who face each other in the semi-finals of the prestigious UEFA Champions League on May 10

Alberto Noguera. (PIC/Alberto Noguera INSTAGRAM)

Listen to this article Mumbai City FC's Noguera can't pick winner between Real Madrid and Man City x 00:00

Big UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 10.

Given the sheer popularity of both clubs, global football fans may have a split vote between Real Madrid and Manchester City, who face each other in the semi-finals of the prestigious UEFA Champions League on May 10.

However, Mumbai City FC's star midfielder Alberto Noguera is in a rare fix. His nationality is Spanish while his currently employers are part of the City group, who are associated with both Manchester City and Mumbai City FC. Consequently, he cannot predict or pick a winner between the Spanish giants and the premier English club.

"I'm Spanish, so I want to support Real Madrid, but then Mumbai City and Manchester City both belong to the City group and right now, I'm with them, so it's impossible for me to predict something," Noguera, 33, who joined Mumbai City FC this season from Goa FC, told mid-day recently.

Also Read: AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran elected AFC executive committee member

On further probing, however, he did admit that City are a force to reckon with. "Both Real Madrid and Man City are totally amazing teams.

I really like Real, but also City, have a lot of potential and there will be a time that they have to win because they are trying very hard [City have snatched the lead in the English Premier League table from Arsenal and are in line for a treble as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3], and maybe this year is the year they can win the Champion League.

But, I don't know, in these kinds of games, anything can happen. Every action is important, sometimes small things can change and someone scores. So, I'm just happy to sit back and enjoy this one with my family and friends," added Noguero, who scored an important goal against Jamshedpur to help Mumbai City qualify for the AFC group stages in the 2023-24 season.

"I'm always trying to score goals. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don't. It's great to help the team and get things like in this case the qualification for AFC.

It's a very special moment both for the club and for India. It's nice to be able to represent the country abroad. We are ready for the AFC and I'm sure we will make all Indians proud," said Noguera, who has previously played for leading Spanish clubs like Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.