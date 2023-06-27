Breaking News
Ilkay Gundogan agrees to join Barca on free transfer

27 June,2023  |  Barcelona
The German midfielder, 32, has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a year’s extension and a release clause of 400 million euros ($436 million).

Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has signed for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of his Manchester City contract, the Catalan club said Monday. 


The German midfielder, 32, has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a year’s extension and a release clause of 400 million euros ($436 million). 


“He is bringing his presence, nose for goal and reading of the game which has made him one of the best midfielders of the past decade,” said Barcelona in a statement. 


Gundogan has captained Pep Guardiola’s City side to a stunning treble this season.

